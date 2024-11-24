Kukonki in line to make Man Utd bench at Ipswich

Godwill Kukonki is set to make the bench for Manchester United against Ipswich Town today.

Just 16, the centre-back is set to make the matchday squad due to a lack of defensive numbers for new manager Ruben Amorim.

The match will mark Amorim's first since his appointment last week.

Standing at 6ft 5in, Kukonki has been training with the first team this week and has featured for the U21s this season.

United will be without defenders Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Victor Lindelof for the the trip to Portman Road