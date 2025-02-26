Man Utd plan Asian tour of Malaysia and Hong Kong to help boost revenues this summer

Manchester United are set to play two post-season games in Malaysia and Hong Kong once the Premier League season ends.

This week United confirmed a second round of redundancies that will lead to up to 200 staff members losing their jobs. The club has suffered a loss of more than £300M in the past five years and owner Jim Ratcliffe has implemented a cost-cutting regime that has caused much controversy in recent months.

Manager Ruben Amorim stated that the first-team is responsible for driving up revenues, and one way to do this is via a preseason tour after the season has ended. United will head to the Far East for two fixtures against opposition yet to be agreed upon, in front of passionate fans who follow the club from the other side of the world.

United have a massive fan base in Malaysia and last went to Hong Kong in 2013 meaning fans from that side of the planet will be desperate to see the side in person after over a decade of missing out. After the Club World Cup ends in July, United are set for another long-haul flight, this time to the United States, for the pre-season. Both tours should drive up revenue and help United become more financially stable ahead of the new season.