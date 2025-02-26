Tribal Football
Man Utd field approaches from rival clubs about buyout clause scheme
Rival clubs are ready to take advantage of Manchester United cash crisis.

Well aware of the staff cuts management are performing throughout the club, rivals are already making contact with United about a new money-raising scheme.

The Telegraph says several unnamed clubs are ready to offer money to eliminate resale clauses that United included in previous deals.

Such agreements would mean quick cash in, but in the long run United could miss out on large sums in connection with future transfers.

The clubs hoping to buy out clauses want to do so immediately and not wait until the summer.

