Man Utd owner Ratcliffe ambushed by fans over rising ticket prices after Fulham victory

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was hounded by his own fans as he left Craven Cottage on Sunday night as ticket prices continue to cause frustration this season.

The club's decision to raise matchday ticket prices midseason to £66 per game, with no concessions for children or pensioners, has created tension amongst supporters and mass protests at Old Trafford with hundreds turning up to show their displeasure.

Sir Jim responded to the protests days later by doubling down on his decision to raise prices despite many fans already being priced out of seeing their own club in person.

“I don't think it makes sense for a Manchester United ticket to cost less than a ticket to see Fulham.

“I don’t want to end up in a position where the genuine local fans can't afford to come, but I do want to optimise the ticketing.

“We need to find a balance. And you can't be popular all the time either.”

Fans were seen in a video harassing Ratcliffe after the game as he tried to leave, many were heard shouting abuse and questioning the decisions at the top of the club.

“£66... you are taking the p***", one fan shouted as the 72-year-old rolled down his window expecting the supporters to be photo hunting.

“What are you doing, mate? We're locals. Come on, sort it out.”

“You're worse than the Glazers'" and “We pay triple their fans, our prices should be a third of Fulham's” reached his ears.

Another chant rang out of “Jim Ratcliffe’s a c**t, Jim Ratcliffe’s a c**t - just like the Glazers, Jim Ratcliffe’s a c**t” as Sir Jim's car rolled away.