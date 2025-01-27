Man Utd boss Amorim: We must be cautious in transfer market

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits they're having to tread carefully in the winter transfer market.

Amorim was speaking after their 1-0 win at Fulham.

The manager admitted afterwards that issues with the Profit & Sustainability rules means United must act carefully.

He said, "Yeah, we have to be cautious. You know that we have to follow the rules. I think we’ve made mistakes in the past, we cannot do it now so we are focused on improving the team.

"Let’s see, let’s focus on the players that we have and focus on the next game."