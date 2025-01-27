Fulham defender Andersen: The luck went with Man Utd

Fulham defender Joachim Andersen rued their defeat at home to Manchester United on Sunday evening.

The Cottagers fell 1-0 to a late Lisandro Martinez strike.

Andersen told Viaplay: "We were playing an okay match - not our best match on the ball. We were solidly defensive and we didn't give away so many chances.

"They scored a lucky goal. In recent battles we have been unlucky with the goals we have been given against us. Those are the little details.

"They scored on a deflection and they saved our attempt at the line. Such is the Premier League..."