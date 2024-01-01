Tribal Football
Ten Hag secures input on Man Utd transfer decisions
Manchester United appear to have come to a decision about Erik ten Hag's transfer power.

The head coach is said to have been given a lot of influence over policy at the club in the past two seasons.

However, new investors INEOS want more control over the players that are bought and sold.

Per The Athletic, Ten Hag will keep a crucial vote on any incoming players or outgoings.

He will have a say in the players that are bought and sold, even if he is not leading the charge.

INEOS are said to have settled on that arrangement, as they are aware of the transfer veto he was given in his contract.

