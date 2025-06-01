Man Utd outcast Garnacho hoping Chelsea firm up interest

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho wants a move to Chelsea this summer.

Garnacho accepts he has no future at United under manager Ruben Amorim and plans to move on this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Argentina international has emerged as target for Serie A champions Napoli, where former teammate Scott McTominay has thrived.

However, The Sun says Garnacho wants to stay in the Premier League and has welcomed interest from Chelsea.

A source said: “Alejandro knows the Premier League is the best in the world.

"And while he has had some good moments at United, he wants to establish himself as a world star.

“England is the best place to do that and Chelsea have assembled a lot of good young players.”