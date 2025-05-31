Chelsea monitoring Man United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo

Chelsea are reportedly assessing the possibility of signing Man United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Man United’s failure to qualify for European football next season, along with their 16th place Premier League finish, has put the club in a dire financial situation.

Reports are now suggesting they may be forced to sell some of their highly rated academy stars in order to comply with PSR.

According to iNews, Chelsea are looking to reignite their interested in Mainoo, 20, having been rebuffed in January.

United are still hoping they can keep the young midfielder, however, and believe the sale of captain Bruno Fernandes may allow them to keep Mainoo.

The England international has seen limited opportunities under Ruben Amorim despite their need for quality in the centre of the park.