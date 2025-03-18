Man Utd midfielder Ugarte: An honour to play with Casemiro

Tribal Football
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte: An honour to play with CasemiroČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Richard Bowcott
Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte admits he's excited playing alongside Casemiro.

Ugarte joined United in August from PSG and says it's an "honour" to call Brazilian legend Casemiro a teammate.

"Well, I talk a lot with Case; we have a very good relationship," Ugarte told Telemundo Deportes after the Leicester game.

"No one can deny what he has won. It's an honour to train with him and live with him day by day. You learn a lot in the field, too."

United manager Ruben Amorim said of veteran midfielder Casemiro last week: "I think he’s improving his game and I’m improving the way I should use a player like Casemiro.

"I think you can feel that our team is more connected, even defending. That can help Casemiro a lot. Because he’s so smart, intelligent, reading the game. In short spaces he can understand where the ball is going."

