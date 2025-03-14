Man Utd boss Amorim delighted with Casemiro's performance: I'm still learning about him

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was delighted with Casemiro's performance after their 4-1 rout of Real Sociedad.

Casemiro went into the game with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe declaring him "over paid".

The Old Trafford support were right behind the midfielder from the kickoff and gave him a rousing round of applause when he was substituted in the second-half.

"I think I'm also learning how to use players like Casemiro and, like you said, without a lot of options, we are trying to put our players in the best positions and that helps us a lot," he told TNT Sports.

"I think you can feel that they have more freedom and then because of one game in Spain that we try to use the pace of (Alejandro) Garnacho, on the right, and he showed me so many things on the right, maybe better than the left.

"So I'm trying to find the best solution for the team, and that helps us to play all the time with the same team. It was hard, sometimes we lost some pace in the end of the games, but we are learning.

"I think Casemiro gave us a little bit of calm. Sometimes, he takes a little bit long when he was not playing too much, you feel it in the game against Newcastle. The pace was not there but he is giving that first moment of build-up, and then you can push Bruno (Fernandes) near the goal, so he's dangerous there."