Man Utd midfielder still not back in training after freak shoulder injury

Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore is still not back in training this preseason.

The youngster has been absent from action for an extended period due to a shoulder issue.

He had a freak shoulder injury, per Manchester Evening News, which prevented him from going on their preseason tour of the United States.

The teenager was hoping to go out on loan to get regular first team football.

However, he will have to return to training before the transfer window closes to generate interest from other clubs.