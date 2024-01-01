Tribal Football
Man Utd highlight 5 midfielders they want this summer

Manchester United are said to have identified a shortlist of five midfielders before the transfer window closes.

The Red Devils are pushing to complete several deals to give manager Erik ten Hag a better squad.

However, they must sell players before they can buy, given their Premier League PSR situation.

Per The Mirror, United are focusing on a center half, right back, and central midfielder.

They want Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui for the former two positions.

For midfield, they have a shortlist of Monaco's Youssouf Fofana, Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, Palmeiras' Richard Rios and Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

