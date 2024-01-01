Tribal Football
Man Utd midfielder McTominay flying to Italy for Napoli medical

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is flying to Naples today.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, the 27-year-old Scotland international is on his way to southern Italy to undergo his medical and sign with Napoli.

United will receive €25m from Napoli for McTominay.

His contract expires next summer, with the proviso that United have the option of a 12-month extension.

However, should his medical be successful, McTominay will cut all ties with his hometown club.

