Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Bayern Munich welcome Bologna's Zirkzee sale to Man Utd

Man Utd don't want to let McTominay go after rejecting bids

Man Utd don't want to let McTominay go after rejecting bids
Manchester United don't want to let Scott McTominay go after rejecting bids
Manchester United don't want to let Scott McTominay go after rejecting bidsAction Plus
Manchester United have rejected early bids for Scott McTominay this summer. 

The Red Devils are not opposed to letting the homegrown midfielder leave, per the Manchester Evening News. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Mctominay was valued at £40m by the club last summer and had a stellar campaign. 

Galatasaray vice-chairman Ibrahim Hatipoglu admitted to interest in the United player. 

"McTominay's transfer fee is being discussed," Hatipoglu said, as quoted by Haber Sarı Kırmızı.  

"Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a good player, he has many suitors, he wants to see all options. 

"There is no talk of single-digit figures for right-back and midfield transfers. But we have allocated a budget of less than €10million for right-back. 

"There is no negative situation regarding Guela Doue . Negotiations are ongoing  McTominay and Doue. Wan-Bissaka is not our priority." 

 

Mentions
McTominay ScottManchester UnitedGalatasarayPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Galatasaray make cash bid for Man Utd pair Wan-Bissaka and McTominay
Man Utd rethink McTominay sale plans
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions