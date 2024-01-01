Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has put in a transfer request this week.

The Tuninisan wants to leave the club as he seeks regular first team football.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Buzz News Tunisia, Mejbri does not mind going on loan or permanently from the Red Devils.

His aim is to start consistently and develop his career after a couple of stagnant seasons.

The source adds that Glasgow Rangers could be one of the teams pushing for his signature.

Other outlets this summer have also linked their rivals Celtic with a move for Mejbri.