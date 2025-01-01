Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Fonseca blunder: I apologise to Paulo and our fans

Man Utd midfielder Eriksen: We must stick together and dig ourselves out

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd midfielder Eriksen: We must stick together and dig ourselves out
Man Utd midfielder Eriksen: We must stick together and dig ourselves outAction Plus
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen insists that they will find their way out of this crisis.

The Red Devils are 14th in the league table at the New Year, their lowest position in decades.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Danish veteran, who is out of contract this summer, is not all doom and gloom.

"There is a feeling at the moment that every mistake we make is feeling a lot worse than it actually is," the midfielder confessed to MUTV following a 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle. 

"We have to dig ourselves out of this."

Eriksen added: "It is very important (we stay together). We are more or less halfway through the season; there is half a season to go and there are a lot of games with points to play for.

"I am hopeful that we will turn around at some point, look back and think we were in this, but at some point we will be out of it, for sure."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEriksen ChristianManchester United
Related Articles
Eriksen defends Man Utd teammate Zirkzee: It could've been any one of us
Man Utd set to lose several key players who are almost out of contract
Man Utd make Eriksen sale decision