Man Utd midfielder Eriksen: We must stick together and dig ourselves out

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen insists that they will find their way out of this crisis.

The Red Devils are 14th in the league table at the New Year, their lowest position in decades.

However, the Danish veteran, who is out of contract this summer, is not all doom and gloom.

"There is a feeling at the moment that every mistake we make is feeling a lot worse than it actually is," the midfielder confessed to MUTV following a 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle.

"We have to dig ourselves out of this."

Eriksen added: "It is very important (we stay together). We are more or less halfway through the season; there is half a season to go and there are a lot of games with points to play for.

"I am hopeful that we will turn around at some point, look back and think we were in this, but at some point we will be out of it, for sure."