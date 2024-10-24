Mourinho fumes after Fenerbahce draws with Man Utd: Ref told me something incredible!

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho insists they were the better team after their 1-1 draw with Europa League opponents Manchester United.

Mourinho was sent off as United midfielder Christian Eriksen's opener was canceled out by Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Fener coach later said: "I don't want to speak about it. The referee told me something incredible. He said at the same time he could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline. I congratulate him because he is absolutely incredible. During the game, 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on my behaviour on the bench.

"That is why he is the one of the best referees in the world!

"They got a point against us, not us against them. We played amazing. If we play like this in the Turkish league we destroy everything because of course we played against a team with superior level than us. The Premier League has more quality, more intensity and more everything.

"I think my boys did an amazing match. Probably in England people will speak of two or three players for Manchester United who did not play, you do not know how many of us didn't play. At the start we had four players out of the list, and we had injuries. We had to do a crazy puzzle. Our performance was extraordinary. I could not ask any more from the players.

"Andre Onana made two fantastic saves. They scored in a situation we knew they could. We had a phenomenal performance.

"Come on, he saved the result. My goalkeeper didn't make a save, he made two impossible saves in 10 seconds. He was the most decisive player in the result. Of course he didn't make 20 saves but he made two that were incredible."

"I know English media will say Manchester United didn't play well but I think it would be fair to say we did an extraordinary match and we were better than them. A good result for Manchester United."