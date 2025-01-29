Man Utd medical booked for Arsenal defender Heaven

Manchester United are set to close a deal for Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven.

The teenage stopper has seen a fee settled between the two clubs and a medical in Manchester has now been scheduled.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Ayden Heaven to Manchester United, here we go!

"Exclusive story from last week confirmed as 18 year old centre back’s set to leave Arsenal and join #MUFC.

"Medical booked after he rejected new deal from Arsenal and Eintracht approaches.

"Agreement being formally sealed."