Man Utd close to an agreement for talented Arsenal youngster this week

Manchester United are nearing an agreement to sign Arsenal's highly-rated youngster Ayden Heaven. 

The 18-year-old defender, considered one of Arsenal's top academy talents, has progressed through the youth ranks. 

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Arsenal have been trying to secure his future. 

Heaven has made only one senior appearance for Arsenal, coming on in the Carabao Cup against Preston

Despite limited first-team action, he has been a regular in training and has made the bench for three Premier League matches. 

United are finalizing a deal after Heaven rejected Arsenal's contract offer, per The Mail and other outlets.

