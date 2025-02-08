Amorim details how he rated Dorgu's Man Utd debut

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he was happy with Patrick Dorgu's performance in their FA Cup win against Leicester City on Friday night.

Dorgu started the 2-1 win, though was substituted at halftime.

Asked about playing the Dane on the right-side of midfield, Amorim said: "He played a lot of times in Lecce on the right. That is one of the characteristics that we pay attention to a lot, to have a player like him. He was a little bit anxious in the first touch with the ball. It's a different league for him, different speed of the game, but he did well.

"He has space, he has strength, he’s going to improve a lot. And we, as a team, we need to play better to help these new guys to perform at the right level. But the position, and you can can see in Wyscout that he’s played in both sides.”

He also said, "I was giving a lot of information because if you see, building up, sometimes the left defender, the full-back, is the (one) more building up. So we make one pressure to one side, and then they change completely for this game. And we have to manage to change everything. So I was trying to help Dorgu to manage the game.

"And he has like three training (sessions), so it was really hard for him. But it was not like that, (he) helped us a lot. The communication (is) there, but it was not that idea."