Man Utd manager Amorim will ask to reduce his media duties in the coming months

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will ask to reduce his media duties in the coming months.

The Portuguese is said to be unhappy at the number of interviews he has been giving over the past few days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim wants to focus on training his players, admitting that jumping into a new team mid-season is not the easiest situation.

He stated to reporters on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town: "This week I spoke more to the media than I did in four years at Sporting. I just want to work with my players. Nothing more."

Per The Mirror, Amorim will make a request to United's communications department to reduce the interview requests that come his way.

While he will do his pre- and post-match duties, he may limit the number of other interviews and exclusives he gives to in-house and other media outlets.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play