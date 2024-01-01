Man Utd, Man City battle for Swansea teen pair

Swansea City youth duo Harlan Perry and Brogan Popham are targets for Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Mirror says the Manchester giants are battling for the young Swans pair.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wales U17 international Perry is a 16-year-old central midfielder, while Wales U18 international Popham is a 17 year-old defender.

Agents for both players have meetings teed up with officials from United and City.

Both players are only on scholarship forms at Swansea, so allowing them to leave cheaply should they accept any offer from either Manchester club.