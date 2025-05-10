Man Utd make surprise Heaton decision

Manchester United are offering veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton a new deal.

Off contract at the end of June, United want Heaton, 39, to continue next season.

Management has begun negotiations over a contract extension until 2026, reports Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, Heaton plays a special role in the team, especially when it comes to integrating young players. Therefore, the coaching staff are said to have pushed for an extension with the veteran.

Heaton came through the United youth system, but has also played for many other clubs during a long career. Since 2021, he has been a permanent fixture at United. Nevertheless, Heaton has only made three competitive appearances for his boyhood club.