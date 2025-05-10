Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
Casemiro to retire at Man United after Amorim revival
Antony could make history as first player to win two European medals in one season
ElClasico: Real Madrid go to Barcelona with LaLiga title race in balance

Man Utd make surprise Heaton decision

Paul Vegas
Man Utd make surprise Heaton decision
Man Utd make surprise Heaton decisionAlter Photos / ddp USA / Profimedia
Manchester United are offering veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton a new deal.

Off contract at the end of June, United want Heaton, 39, to continue next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Management has begun negotiations over a contract extension until 2026, reports Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, Heaton plays a special role in the team, especially when it comes to integrating young players. Therefore, the coaching staff are said to have pushed for an extension with the veteran.

Heaton came through the United youth system, but has also played for many other clubs during a long career. Since 2021, he has been a permanent fixture at United. Nevertheless, Heaton has only made three competitive appearances for his boyhood club.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHeaton TomManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd, Chelsea ponder meeting clause for Barcelona teen Hernandez Torres
Prem pair eyeing Marseille ace Greenwood for England return
Barcelona chiefs see Man Utd outcast Rashford "as summer option"