Man Utd make amazing Greenwood deal as club set for windfall

Manchester United have ensured they will land 50 percent of any future transfer of Mason Greenwood.
The English forward is close to putting pen to paper on a long-term contract with Marseille.
The French club have agreed to a £23.3million deal for Greenwood, per The Athletic and other sources.
United will not only get a decent fee from L’OM for their academy talent, but will retain the sell-on fee.
If Greenwood is sold for a big sum in a few years time, United will get half the fee.
Such a deal also means that if the club ever wants to bring him back, he will be significantly less expensive.