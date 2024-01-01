Man Utd made Olise attempt before Bayern Munich swoop

Tribal Football
Manchester United made an enquiry for Michael Olise this summer but could not sign him.

The Red Devils did go after the former Crystal Palace winger, but only after Bayern Munich had moved ahead in the race.

Per The Mail, Olise had already committed to Bayern and was not going to change his mind.

United were even looking to use Sir Alex Ferguson to try and persuade the winger to join.

However, Olise believes that he can get good game time at Bayern and can develop his game.

Whether he comes back to the Premier League is unclear, but United will be monitoring his progress.

