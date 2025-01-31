DONE DEAL: Man Utd midfielder Gore joins Rotherham

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd midfielder Gore joins Rotherham United on loan until the end of the season
Rotherham United have acquired Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old has featured twice for the Premier League team and has even captained the Under-21s. 

Last January, he joined Port Vale on loan but was limited to just one appearance due to injury. 

Gore is expected to make his debut for Rotherham in their upcoming match against League One leaders Birmingham City on Saturday.

Dan Gore joined Manchester United's academy in 2018 from Burnley and was part of the 2022 FA Youth Cup-winning side. 

He made his senior debut for Manchester United in September 2023 during a Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace.

