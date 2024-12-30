Man Utd, Liverpool watching Lanus fullback Soler
Manchester United and Liverpool are watching Lanus fullback Julio Soler.
Soy del Millo says United and Liverpool are scouting the 19 year-old defender.
Lanus rate Soler at around €20m and he has a deal with his Argentine club to 2026.
United have been linked with a number of left-backs in recent months given fitness doubts for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are actively seeking a long-term successor for Andrew Robertson.