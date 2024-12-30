Man Utd, Liverpool watching Lanus fullback Soler

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United and Liverpool are watching Lanus fullback Julio Soler.

Soy del Millo says United and Liverpool are scouting the 19 year-old defender.

Lanus rate Soler at around €20m and he has a deal with his Argentine club to 2026.

United have been linked with a number of left-backs in recent months given fitness doubts for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are actively seeking a long-term successor for Andrew Robertson.

