Man Utd, Liverpool watching Lanus fullback Soler

Manchester United and Liverpool are watching Lanus fullback Julio Soler.

Soy del Millo says United and Liverpool are scouting the 19 year-old defender.

Lanus rate Soler at around €20m and he has a deal with his Argentine club to 2026.

United have been linked with a number of left-backs in recent months given fitness doubts for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are actively seeking a long-term successor for Andrew Robertson.