Man Utd, Liverpool among four Prem clubs chasing Rennes wing-back Truffert

Rennes wing-back Adrien Truffert is attracting major Premier League interest.

The France silver medalist was close to joining PSG earlier this summer.

Now L'Equipe says a move to England could be on for the defender.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Wolves and Nottingham Forest are all interested in Truffert.

Truffert's deal with Rennes runs to 2026.