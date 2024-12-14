Man Utd listening to offers for Ugarte

Manchester United are prepared to sell Manuel Ugarte in January.

The Uruguay international only moved to United in August from PSG.

However, the Daily Mail says United have Ugarte on their list of players they are inviting offers for this winter market.

Ugarte played for Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP and the manager has spoken of how highly he rates the midfielder.

However, the decision could be taken out of the Portuguese's hands with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team now managing things.

