Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Daily Mail says United will consider parting with Garnacho in January as management, under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, continue to overhaul the club's staff and finances.

Given Garnacho is regarded as an academy graduate, his sale would also help United's issues with the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability rules.

There's concerns Garnacho may also struggle to find a place in manager Ruben Amorim's preferred 3-4-3 formation.

The Argentina international has so far battled for form since Amorim's arrival.

