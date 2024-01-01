Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star
Juventus playmaker turns down Liverpool and prefers Man Utd
REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"

Man Utd linked with Palace youngster after turning down contract

Man Utd linked with Palace youngster after turning down contract
Man Utd linked with Palace youngster after turning down contract
Man Utd linked with Palace youngster after turning down contractAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag appears to be looking towards the future with another possible signing.

The Red Devils are being linked with a move for Crystal Palace youth star Samuel Lusale.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Manchester United Youth, the 16-year-old attacker is signing for the Red Devils.

He has turned down contract offers from the Selhurst Park club, who wanted to retain him.

Lusale is not the only teenager joining United this summer window, as Arsenal’s Chido Obi-Martin is also arriving.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have put in a lot of money to secure defender Leny Yoro from Lille.

Mentions
Lusale SamuelManchester UnitedCrystal PalaceQPRArsenalLilleFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd closing deal for Palace teen Lusale
Real Madrid rival Prem interest for Palace defender Guehi
Chelsea make firm move for Palace ace Olise