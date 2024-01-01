Man Utd linked with Palace youngster after turning down contract

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag appears to be looking towards the future with another possible signing.

The Red Devils are being linked with a move for Crystal Palace youth star Samuel Lusale.

Per Manchester United Youth, the 16-year-old attacker is signing for the Red Devils.

He has turned down contract offers from the Selhurst Park club, who wanted to retain him.

Lusale is not the only teenager joining United this summer window, as Arsenal’s Chido Obi-Martin is also arriving.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have put in a lot of money to secure defender Leny Yoro from Lille.