Man Utd closing deal for Palace teen Lusale

Manchester United are set to seal a deal to sign winger Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace.

The 16-year-old impressed at the Under-17 European Championship in May when playing for Slovakia.

Lusale joined Palace at the age of 13 and is represented by rapper Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

He is described by the group as "a quick, dynamic winger who is regarded as one of the most exciting attacking players in the UK at under-16 level.

"Comfortable playing off the right or left wing, his electrifying pace and direct running with the ball makes him a constant threat to the opposition defense.

“He is often the source of goals and assists for his team."