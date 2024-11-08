Man Utd legend Scholes suggests rivals "a little bit jealous" of Amorim appointment

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes says that many top teams are envious of the club signing Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.

Whilst on punditry duty with TNT Sports, Scholes admitted that he is excited for the project Amorim will bring to United after the international break and says many other top sides will be watching with jealousy.

“I am really excited about it.

'We have been in for managers and players who we haven't really had any competition to try to sign.

“Especially some of the players where there are not the likes of Barcelona, Man City and Liverpool - the big clubs being after them.

“I think with Ruben Amorim, everyone is looking and they are a little bit jealous, because I think some of them really, really wanted him.

“I know he has been spoken about with City once Pep goes, so he has been thought of in that high regard.

Scholes says the media attention around Amorim is something that is rare for United, who recently sacked Erik ten Hag.

“That is something we haven't really had before. We had (Louis) van Gaal, who getting a big job at that stage of his career was a surprise.

“For (Jose) Mourinho, it was probably his last big job and it was a bit surprising for the Chelsea rivalry.

“This is the first one where you think, 'yes, this is a real coup'. We have got in there ahead of three, four, five top clubs around Europe and it is exciting. I can't wait for him to come.”