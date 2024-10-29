Man Utd legend Keane slams players after Ten Hag dismissal

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has weighed in on Erik ten Hag losing his job.

The former club captain and Republic of Ireland star chose to lay into the players.

Advertisement Advertisement

Keane has been critical of Ten Hag and United’s setup in the past, but chose to focus on the squad.

He posted a photograph of himself on a walk, wearing a hoodie and with a serious expression.

He then added the caption: "In good teams, coaches hold players accountable. In great teams, players hold players accountable."

Keane has often made it clear that he believes players cause more issues than managers.