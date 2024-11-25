Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Ipswich boss McKenna hoping Phillips fit for Man Utd clash
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford ready for Ipswich
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list

Man Utd legend Keane challenged fan "meet me in carpark"

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd legend Keane challenged fan "meet me in carpark"
Man Utd legend Keane challenged fan "meet me in carpark"Tribalfootball
Manchester United legend Roy Keane told a supporter that he would wait for him in the car park on Sunday night.

The Red Devils were taking on Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As Keane was conducting punditry duties, a fan appeared to take a swipe at him verbally.

He then went up to the fan and said: "Go in the car park and wait until the show's over.

Keane was then filmed telling him, before being led away by Jamie Redknapp: "I'll wait for you in the car park.

"Meet me in the car park.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueKeane RoyManchester UnitedIpswich
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim unimpressed by Sky panel changing focus to Sheeran
Man Utd keeper Onana admits Ipswich draw not good enough
Man Utd boss Amorim: Why I thought Amad was very good