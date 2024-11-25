Man Utd legend Keane challenged fan "meet me in carpark"

Manchester United legend Roy Keane told a supporter that he would wait for him in the car park on Sunday night.

The Red Devils were taking on Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Premier League.

As Keane was conducting punditry duties, a fan appeared to take a swipe at him verbally.

He then went up to the fan and said: "Go in the car park and wait until the show's over.

Keane was then filmed telling him, before being led away by Jamie Redknapp: "I'll wait for you in the car park.

"Meet me in the car park.”

