Man Utd boss Amorim unimpressed by Sky panel changing focus to Sheeran

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was left with a face like thunder on Sunday.

The Portuguese was shocked when his press conference after a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town was interrupted by Ed Sheeran.

The singer and Ipswich shareholder was brought to the Sky Sports pundits table while Amorim was giving his post-game thoughts.

Speaking about the result, he stated: “We have two ways: we try to just win games, don’t risk nothing in this moment, and I guarantee next year at the same stage, we will have the same problems. The players will be confused sometimes but we have to address since this moment the new idea and try to be better.”

He then added on his players’ decision making: “I think that is a concern. We are doing some things not in the right moment so that is something that we have to address.

"Everybody talks about the 3-4-3. That is not the concern. The system is the system but, the understanding of the game, I think we have to improve a lot in this area.”

