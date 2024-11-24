Man Utd boss Amorim: Why I thought Amad was very good

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim: Why I though Amad was very good
Man Utd boss Amorim: Why I though Amad was very good
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was pleased with Amad Diallo's performance for their 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

Amad carved out Marcus Rashford's early opener for United on the night.

Amorim later said, "I think he was very good.

"These three days he has improved so much defensively. But also the opponent that he had all the time was the left-back. So it is like a winger that follows the left-back.

"It is so much easier, I think, because he doesn't have to think: 'Can I jump in the centre-back?' He just follows his man and goes back with the same man. It is like man-to-man in that aspect."

He added: "I think he was so focused on everything.

"I think he did a great job."

