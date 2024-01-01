Man Utd legend Cole says club must be patient with Zirkzee

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has insisted that the club must be patient with Joshua Zirkzee.

The young forward had a tough game in a 3-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

Zirkzee did miss two presentable chances that could have given his team an inroad back into the game.

However, speaking to Betfred, Cole said: "He looks lively enough. He’s already come out and said that he’s not a number nine, but more of a nine and a half.

“I think Manchester United just want somebody that’s going to score goals and he got himself in good positions at times against Liverpool on Sunday and could have done a little bit better with some of the chances he got.

"He’s only three games into his Manchester United career, so we can’t be judgemental of a player that’s started only one game and it was a big game to start against Liverpool.”