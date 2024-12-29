Man Utd keeping tabs on Brighton keeper Verbruggen

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United are following Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Daily Star says United management are weighing up the future of current No1 Andre Onana.

As such, they're on the lookout for a potential replacement, with 22 year-old Verbruggen under consideration.

A £16.3m arrival from Anderlecht almost 18 months ago, Brighton will seek £30m to sell the Holland international.

It's also suggested Onana is now unsettled and will consider his future over the coming six months.

