Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks
Man Utd transfer-list Rashford for January
Man Utd hero Beckham sends message to Rashford and Garnacho as he praises Diallo
Man Utd set to bid for Paris Saint-Germain striker despite PSR restrictions

Brighton table offer for Real Madrid, Man Utd target Reis

Paul Vegas
Brighton table offer for Real Madrid, Man Utd target Reis
Brighton table offer for Real Madrid, Man Utd target ReisTribalfootball
Brighton have failed with a bid for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

The teenage stopper has been tracked by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, ESPN Brasil says Brighton have stepped in with an offer this week.

The Seagulls tabled a bid of €25m for Reis, which was immediately rejected by Palmeiras.

It's suggested Palmeiras will not consider any offers for the defender before the Club World Cup next year in the USA.

Palmeiras have already sold Estevao Willian to Chelsea, who will move to London at the end of the Premier League season when he turns 18. 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueVitor ReisBrightonPalmeirasManchester UnitedReal MadridBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal, Chelsea chasing Palmeiras defender Reis
Real Madrid, Barcelona watching Benfica wing-back Carreras
Barcelona ahead of Arsenal, Real Madrid in Antonito battle