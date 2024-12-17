Brighton table offer for Real Madrid, Man Utd target Reis

Brighton have failed with a bid for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

The teenage stopper has been tracked by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United this season.

However, ESPN Brasil says Brighton have stepped in with an offer this week.

The Seagulls tabled a bid of €25m for Reis, which was immediately rejected by Palmeiras.

It's suggested Palmeiras will not consider any offers for the defender before the Club World Cup next year in the USA.

Palmeiras have already sold Estevao Willian to Chelsea, who will move to London at the end of the Premier League season when he turns 18.

