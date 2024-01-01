Onana delighted with Man Utd win at Rangers

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was delighted to feature in yesterday's preseason friendly win at Rangers.

Onana was the only United player to get a full 90 on the day.

“Very good, I’m happy to be back, the team is working hard,” said Onana to MUTV. “We faced a very good opponent, happy for the victory, the way we play and, yeah, we keep going. There’s a long way to go and I’m very happy.

“It’s always difficult to play against this opponent but the demand is always high when you are a Manchester United player. It’s important to start good and to fight for everything. This year, it will be very nice for us so we are ready.

“Of course, it’s very important to have that (togetherness) straight away and the result shows everything.

“When we are together, we can beat everyone so it’s what we have to do, it’s the way we have to play, we have to be together and we have to enjoy this because in the end of the day it’s about us, it’s not important what the opponents do. It’s very important what we do, what we prepare, how we prepare the game, the pre-season.

“We have to be very good on the ball and keep position, we have to make some blocks because the opponents have a lot of tactics but if we follow the instructions of the manager and we stay together, everything is going to be alright.”

He added: “It’s always nice to have a clean sheet but, like I always say, it’s for all of us at the end of the day. I’m not alone on the pitch, it’s about the 11 and everyone on the plane who came over here.

"First of all, I want to congratulate all of my team-mates for fighting together, they showed a lot of character, a lot of team spirit and I think it’s the way we have to go.”