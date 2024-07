Yoro enjoys first training session with Man Utd

Leny Yoro has enjoyed a first training session with new club Manchester United.

The teenage defender signed for United on Thursday from Lille and hit the Carrington pitch on Friday.

Yoro showed neat footwork in rondo drills and won praise from his new teammates.

The defender could be part of United's traveling squad for Saturday's friendly against Rangers in Scotland.