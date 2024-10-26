Man Utd keeper Onana: Mazraoui did it for the team

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says he wasn't surprised seeing Noussair Mazraoui fielded in the No10 role for Thursday's draw at Europa League opponents Fenerbahce.

The fullback was pushed forward by manager Erik ten Hag on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Onana said afterwards: “I have no problem with any of my guys because I have the feeling when you wear this shirt, you have to be able to play each position for them.

“We had Mazraoui as No 10. I don’t know if he wanted to play there, but for the team, you have to take it.

“And Casemiro did a lot of times last season (play in central defence). If I have to play striker, I will do it. So for the team, we have to be able to be pragmatic.”

On their inconsistency, he added: “It will come. Everything in life is temporary. It will come, if not today. It will be tomorrow."