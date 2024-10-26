Man Utd keeper Onana: Now I feel at home

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana feels he's now coming into his best form since moving to Old Trafford last year.

Onana produced another superb double-save for their 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce in Thursday's Europa League tie.

He later said, “I came here (from Inter Milan) as the best goalkeeper in the world, and I have a difficult period. People need time to adapt. It took me a year to feel good here. Now I feel home.

“I’m happy but the team is above everything because my defenders cannot do anything more for me, they are making tackles, blocking shots for me. They make things very easy for me.”

On his wonder save, Onana added: “I don’t really think about it. All I care about is the victory of the team. When we come to such a place we have to win.

“Everyone is disappointed with the result. So I don’t give that much importance to the save.”