Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad

Sir Alex skips Man Utd victory for another match

Sir Alex skips Man Utd victory for another match
Sir Alex skips Man Utd victory for another matchAction Plus
Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson skipped Saturday's win against Brentford.

In the week that he was sacked by United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as club ambassador and banned from the home dressing room, Ferguson traveled to Glasgow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ferguson was at Parkhead yesterday to see former club Aberdeen meet Celtic.

And the Dons gave Fergie some real entertainment as they drew 2-2 with the Premiership leaders.

Ferguson won three SPL titles as Aberdeen manager before leaving for United in 1986.

Mentions
PremiershipPremier LeagueFerguson AlexManchester UnitedAberdeenCeltic
Related Articles
Ferguson: Aberdeen chairman Donald convinced me to wait for Man Utd
Terry Phelan exclusive: Winning FA Cup; choosing Man City over Man Utd, Barcelona; hopes for Indian football
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary