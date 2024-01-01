Sir Alex skips Man Utd victory for another match

Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson skipped Saturday's win against Brentford.

In the week that he was sacked by United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as club ambassador and banned from the home dressing room, Ferguson traveled to Glasgow.

Ferguson was at Parkhead yesterday to see former club Aberdeen meet Celtic.

And the Dons gave Fergie some real entertainment as they drew 2-2 with the Premiership leaders.

Ferguson won three SPL titles as Aberdeen manager before leaving for United in 1986.