Man Utd keeper Bayindir delighted with Cup chance

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir sent a message to manager Erik ten Hag last night.

The Turkish international was desperate to play in the Carabao Cup third round win over Barnsley.

Bayindir did get his wish, as he started and finished the 7-0 thumping of the League One side.

Pre-game, he had told club media: “I need to be ready always and I’m just waiting. I’m just working hard and, if you are a football player, you don’t know when a chance can come to you. And you need to be ready.

"I’m working hard at the training ground and it’s just that I want to play. I need more of a chance to take. Of course, it’s important for a player and I can say, in football, you have to do different things in training and in a game.”

He added: “They are two different things. You can work hard and do everything on the training ground but you need to show yourself in the game.

"It’s more important because, if you will show yourself in the game, everyone can see it because, of course, you need to work hard and you need to show yourself on the training ground…

"I didn’t get a long time of chances last year, I was just playing one game. And it is not enough for my personality but, in life, anything can happen. You just need to be focused. You need to work hard and everything can change in this life.”