Man Utd interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker for January transfer window

Manchester United could be in the market for an out of favour striker this winter.

The Red Devils are said to be lining up a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani.

The French striker is out of favor at the Paris-based team, but could get a lifeline.

Per L’Equipe, United are ready to put in a bid to bring him in on loan when the window opens.

United do not want to do a permanent deal at this stage, as they do not have the funds.

But if Kolo Muani impresses on loan, a summer deal may well be in the works for the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt star.

