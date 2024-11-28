Man Utd interested in Benfica defender in £50M deal

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim wants to bolster his backline in the winter.

The Red Devils are now playing a 3-4-3 formation that requires the use of three center halves.

With Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof all likely to leave in the summer, United need new players.

Per The Sun, Amorim is assessing Benfica’s rising star Tomas Araujo as an option.

He may even ask the club to try and do a £50M deal in the January transfer window.

Araujo has become a key player for Benfica, as they have only lost one of the eight games he has started in the league this term.

 

