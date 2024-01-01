Denmark U18 coach delivers update on Man Utd target Obi-Martin

Manchester United fans have received an update on the future of young talent Chido Obi-Martin.

The Arsenal forward is being linked with a move to United as a free agent this summer.

While the deal has not been finalized, the 16-year-old is expected to join United, as per Denmark U18 manager Morten Eriksen.

“I spoke to him last week and asked him if he was fit for the fight and injury free. He was, and he is in between jobs.," he told Tipsbladet.

“Right now he doesn’t have a club, but it’s only a matter of time. After all, a lot happens in the transfer window. We know what he stands for.”

He added: “When I read about him, they have been queuing up to get him. I’m sure a man with that talent will have no trouble finding a club. It might be more about which club he chooses.”